All apartments in McLean
Find more places like 6711 VAN FLEET DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McLean, VA
/
6711 VAN FLEET DR
Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:52 PM

6711 VAN FLEET DR

6711 Van Fleet Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McLean
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6711 Van Fleet Drive, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
parking
You will love this roomy 5 bedroom 3 full bath -4 level split near Central McLean with large sunroom . Extra "mini kitchen" in lower level. Hardwood floors replaced carpeting. Living room fireplace. Corner lot..very walkable community. Lawn/shrub service included in monthly rental. Property is in good condition and has been professionally cleaned. Renting in AS IS condition however, MAX TWO INCOMES TO QUALIFY . Link for application: https://rental.longandfoster.com/longfoster/listings/show/3406762

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6711 VAN FLEET DR have any available units?
6711 VAN FLEET DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 6711 VAN FLEET DR have?
Some of 6711 VAN FLEET DR's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6711 VAN FLEET DR currently offering any rent specials?
6711 VAN FLEET DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6711 VAN FLEET DR pet-friendly?
No, 6711 VAN FLEET DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 6711 VAN FLEET DR offer parking?
Yes, 6711 VAN FLEET DR offers parking.
Does 6711 VAN FLEET DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6711 VAN FLEET DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6711 VAN FLEET DR have a pool?
No, 6711 VAN FLEET DR does not have a pool.
Does 6711 VAN FLEET DR have accessible units?
No, 6711 VAN FLEET DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6711 VAN FLEET DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6711 VAN FLEET DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 6711 VAN FLEET DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6711 VAN FLEET DR does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln
McLean, VA 22102
Ashby at McLean
1350 Beverly Road
McLean, VA 22101
Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr
McLean, VA 22102
The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd
McLean, VA 22102

Similar Pages

McLean 1 BedroomsMcLean 2 Bedrooms
McLean Apartments with ParkingMcLean Apartments with Washer-Dryer
McLean Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MD
McNair, VAGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia