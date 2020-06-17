6711 VAN FLEET DR

Amenities

You will love this roomy 5 bedroom 3 full bath -4 level split near Central McLean with large sunroom . Extra "mini kitchen" in lower level. Hardwood floors replaced carpeting. Living room fireplace. Corner lot..very walkable community. Lawn/shrub service included in monthly rental. Property is in good condition and has been professionally cleaned. Renting in AS IS condition however, MAX TWO INCOMES TO QUALIFY . Link for application: https://rental.longandfoster.com/longfoster/listings/show/3406762