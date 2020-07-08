6656 HAMPTON PARK COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Luxury 4 level bright end unit TH in the heart of McLean. 3BR/3.5BA/2 car garage. Welcoming foyer to stunning LR with floor to ceiling windows, GFP, FR to grilling deck. Hardwood floors thought-out. Huge DR with built ins, and bay window. Large kitchen with great storage, gas cook top, double wall ovens, walk in pantry/ laundry room. Large master with spa bath, and WIC. Nice size 2nd & 3rd BR. LL family room with wall of built in shelves, GFP. Unfinished basement storage area. Incredible outdoor living area with oversized slate patio, stacked stone garden walls, fenced in backing to trees. All just blocks to grocery stores, shopping, restaurants. Minutes to silver line metro, and D.C.. Enjoy downtown McLean and Hamptons of Mclean pool.