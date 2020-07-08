All apartments in McLean
Location

6656 Hampton Park Court, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Luxury 4 level bright end unit TH in the heart of McLean. 3BR/3.5BA/2 car garage. Welcoming foyer to stunning LR with floor to ceiling windows, GFP, FR to grilling deck. Hardwood floors thought-out. Huge DR with built ins, and bay window. Large kitchen with great storage, gas cook top, double wall ovens, walk in pantry/ laundry room. Large master with spa bath, and WIC. Nice size 2nd & 3rd BR. LL family room with wall of built in shelves, GFP. Unfinished basement storage area. Incredible outdoor living area with oversized slate patio, stacked stone garden walls, fenced in backing to trees. All just blocks to grocery stores, shopping, restaurants. Minutes to silver line metro, and D.C.. Enjoy downtown McLean and Hamptons of Mclean pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6656 HAMPTON PARK COURT have any available units?
6656 HAMPTON PARK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 6656 HAMPTON PARK COURT have?
Some of 6656 HAMPTON PARK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6656 HAMPTON PARK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6656 HAMPTON PARK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6656 HAMPTON PARK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6656 HAMPTON PARK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 6656 HAMPTON PARK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 6656 HAMPTON PARK COURT offers parking.
Does 6656 HAMPTON PARK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6656 HAMPTON PARK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6656 HAMPTON PARK COURT have a pool?
Yes, 6656 HAMPTON PARK COURT has a pool.
Does 6656 HAMPTON PARK COURT have accessible units?
No, 6656 HAMPTON PARK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6656 HAMPTON PARK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6656 HAMPTON PARK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6656 HAMPTON PARK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6656 HAMPTON PARK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

