6650 HAMPTON PARK CT
Last updated April 10 2019 at 1:34 PM

6650 HAMPTON PARK CT

6650 Hampton Park Court · (866) 677-6937
Location

6650 Hampton Park Court, McLean, VA 22101

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,600

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Multiyear Lease Available! Perhaps the most prestigious location in the Hamptons, sited on a hill overlook, with the side courtyard near the secluded rear of the community, this elegant end townhome has a large floorplan with approximately 3000 SF., and an additional unfinished level of approx. 700 SF. Stunning 2-story entry level has a remarkable suspended curved staircase, beautiful architectural detail and 9" ceilings. Also features renovated master bath, three fireplaces, hardwood floors, plantation shutters, approx. 400 SF. fenced courtyard with brick patio--sophisticated living at its best! Brick-walled community has swimming pool, groomed natural landscaping within a few blocks of Balducci's and restaurants, bus and short distance to Tysons and DC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6650 HAMPTON PARK CT have any available units?
6650 HAMPTON PARK CT has a unit available for $4,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6650 HAMPTON PARK CT have?
Some of 6650 HAMPTON PARK CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6650 HAMPTON PARK CT currently offering any rent specials?
6650 HAMPTON PARK CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6650 HAMPTON PARK CT pet-friendly?
No, 6650 HAMPTON PARK CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 6650 HAMPTON PARK CT offer parking?
Yes, 6650 HAMPTON PARK CT does offer parking.
Does 6650 HAMPTON PARK CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6650 HAMPTON PARK CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6650 HAMPTON PARK CT have a pool?
Yes, 6650 HAMPTON PARK CT has a pool.
Does 6650 HAMPTON PARK CT have accessible units?
No, 6650 HAMPTON PARK CT does not have accessible units.
Does 6650 HAMPTON PARK CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6650 HAMPTON PARK CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6650 HAMPTON PARK CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6650 HAMPTON PARK CT does not have units with air conditioning.
