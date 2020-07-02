6640 Madison Mclean Dr

Fantastic townhouse in Madison McLean. Features hardwood floors on 2 levels, fresh paint, 2 car detached garage, 2 fire places, finished basement open kitchen and family room, 3 bedrooms, and 3 and a half baths.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
