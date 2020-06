Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Large secluded & luxurious townhouse less than 1/2 mi to downtown McLean! Top of the line gourmet kitchen w/ breakfast area & family room. Living room, dining room, 1/2 bath on main level. Incredible master suite & 2 extra bedrooms & hall bath on 2nd floor. Large rec room, 3 season sun room, full bath, and wine cellar on LL. Private garden and 2 car garage. Parking for 4 cars. Close to everything Mclean/Tysons have to offer.