Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6610 CHESTERFIELD AVENUE

6610 Chesterfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6610 Chesterfield Avenue, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
garage
Come and see 2015 built spacious dream home, beautiful colonial brick front single family home with 5 bedrooms, 6 full baths and 2 half baths. Two-story foyer greets guests while the open floor plan welcoming and bright. Formal well-crafted dining room and living room with fancy picture windows. Heavily upgraded interior, hardwood floor through-out. gourmet kitchen with granite counter-top, stainless-steel appliances, 42-inches cabinets. Large breakfast area & morning room. The 2-story family room is full of sunlight from the dramatic wall of windows, gas fireplace. Oversize master bedroom w/sitting room, huge walk-in closets & luxurious master bath with separate shower and double vanities. Fully finished lower level with guest room which can be used for another bedroom, full bath, second powder room, big entertainment room & huge recreation room. 2-car garage. One of the best school combinations of McLean High, Longfellow Middle and Kent Gardens Elementary. Easy access to 495 & 66. Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6610 CHESTERFIELD AVENUE have any available units?
6610 CHESTERFIELD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 6610 CHESTERFIELD AVENUE have?
Some of 6610 CHESTERFIELD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6610 CHESTERFIELD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6610 CHESTERFIELD AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6610 CHESTERFIELD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 6610 CHESTERFIELD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 6610 CHESTERFIELD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 6610 CHESTERFIELD AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 6610 CHESTERFIELD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6610 CHESTERFIELD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6610 CHESTERFIELD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6610 CHESTERFIELD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6610 CHESTERFIELD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6610 CHESTERFIELD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6610 CHESTERFIELD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6610 CHESTERFIELD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6610 CHESTERFIELD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6610 CHESTERFIELD AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
