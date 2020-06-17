6610 CHESTERFIELD AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse garage

Come and see 2015 built spacious dream home, beautiful colonial brick front single family home with 5 bedrooms, 6 full baths and 2 half baths. Two-story foyer greets guests while the open floor plan welcoming and bright. Formal well-crafted dining room and living room with fancy picture windows. Heavily upgraded interior, hardwood floor through-out. gourmet kitchen with granite counter-top, stainless-steel appliances, 42-inches cabinets. Large breakfast area & morning room. The 2-story family room is full of sunlight from the dramatic wall of windows, gas fireplace. Oversize master bedroom w/sitting room, huge walk-in closets & luxurious master bath with separate shower and double vanities. Fully finished lower level with guest room which can be used for another bedroom, full bath, second powder room, big entertainment room & huge recreation room. 2-car garage. One of the best school combinations of McLean High, Longfellow Middle and Kent Gardens Elementary. Easy access to 495 & 66. Must See!