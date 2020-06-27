All apartments in McLean
6607 Fairlawn Drive
Last updated July 21 2019 at 10:07 AM

6607 Fairlawn Drive

6607 Fairlawn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6607 Fairlawn Drive, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available 08/01/19 Beautiful McLean Home - Property Id: 133503

Beautiful McLean home in the best school district. House sits on a quiet cul-de-sac backing up to Kent Gardens park. Has elegantly updated & expanded kitchen, and three updated baths. New Furnace, A/C and Water heater installed May 2019. Has three outstanding qualities: location, location, location. Perfect for families with children. Additional photos available upon request. Sorry, no pets and no smokers. Viewings to be arranged between owner, current renter and prospective renter.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6607 Fairlawn Drive have any available units?
6607 Fairlawn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 6607 Fairlawn Drive have?
Some of 6607 Fairlawn Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6607 Fairlawn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6607 Fairlawn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6607 Fairlawn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6607 Fairlawn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 6607 Fairlawn Drive offer parking?
No, 6607 Fairlawn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6607 Fairlawn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6607 Fairlawn Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6607 Fairlawn Drive have a pool?
No, 6607 Fairlawn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6607 Fairlawn Drive have accessible units?
No, 6607 Fairlawn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6607 Fairlawn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6607 Fairlawn Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6607 Fairlawn Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6607 Fairlawn Drive has units with air conditioning.
