6607 Fairlawn Drive

Amenities
Available 08/01/19 Beautiful McLean Home - Property Id: 133503
Beautiful McLean home in the best school district. House sits on a quiet cul-de-sac backing up to Kent Gardens park. Has elegantly updated & expanded kitchen, and three updated baths. New Furnace, A/C and Water heater installed May 2019. Has three outstanding qualities: location, location, location. Perfect for families with children. Additional photos available upon request. Sorry, no pets and no smokers. Viewings to be arranged between owner, current renter and prospective renter.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/133503p
Property Id 133503
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5012920)