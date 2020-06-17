6604 ROSECROFT PLACE

Amenities

Property will be shown by appointment only. Applications will be accepted right away & processed to the order they are received. Decision will be made on or before July 30. Landlord retain the right to withdraw listing on or before July 30. Lease available to start on August 15, 2019. All Brick Townhouse, 3 BR, 3.5 BA, Plus extra room in bsmt, Hardwood Floors Throughout, Upgraded Kitchen & lighting, Stainless Steel GE Appliances, Granite Counters, New Windows, fully finished walk out bsmt to charming brick Georgetown style patio, immaculate & move in ready, MCLEAN SCHOOLS DISTRICT!1.2 miles from West Falls Church Metro, Close to I-66, I-495, Tysons, Dulles Access & Airports.