McLean, VA
6604 ROSECROFT PLACE
Last updated July 19 2019 at 4:02 PM

6604 ROSECROFT PLACE

6604 Rosecroft Place · No Longer Available
Location

6604 Rosecroft Place, McLean, VA 22043

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Property will be shown by appointment only. Applications will be accepted right away & processed to the order they are received. Decision will be made on or before July 30. Landlord retain the right to withdraw listing on or before July 30. Lease available to start on August 15, 2019. All Brick Townhouse, 3 BR, 3.5 BA, Plus extra room in bsmt, Hardwood Floors Throughout, Upgraded Kitchen & lighting, Stainless Steel GE Appliances, Granite Counters, New Windows, fully finished walk out bsmt to charming brick Georgetown style patio, immaculate & move in ready, MCLEAN SCHOOLS DISTRICT!1.2 miles from West Falls Church Metro, Close to I-66, I-495, Tysons, Dulles Access & Airports.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6604 ROSECROFT PLACE have any available units?
6604 ROSECROFT PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 6604 ROSECROFT PLACE have?
Some of 6604 ROSECROFT PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6604 ROSECROFT PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
6604 ROSECROFT PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6604 ROSECROFT PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 6604 ROSECROFT PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 6604 ROSECROFT PLACE offer parking?
No, 6604 ROSECROFT PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 6604 ROSECROFT PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6604 ROSECROFT PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6604 ROSECROFT PLACE have a pool?
No, 6604 ROSECROFT PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 6604 ROSECROFT PLACE have accessible units?
No, 6604 ROSECROFT PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 6604 ROSECROFT PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6604 ROSECROFT PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6604 ROSECROFT PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6604 ROSECROFT PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
