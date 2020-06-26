All apartments in McLean
Find more places like 6604 ORLAND STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McLean, VA
/
6604 ORLAND STREET
Last updated May 26 2019 at 1:35 AM

6604 ORLAND STREET

6604 Orland Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McLean
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6604 Orland Street, McLean, VA 22043

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Beautifully updated 5 bed, 4 bath situated on a dead end street 1 block to HAYCOCK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL Separate in-law suite complete with kitchenette above the garage with private entrance! Open floor plan has sun-filled Living Room, Dining Room, plus a Family Room off an eat-in Kitchen. Enjoy the outdoors year-round, regardless of the weather, in the glass-enclosed sunroom directly off the Family Room. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and HUGE master bath with soaking tub. Laundry is conveniently located upstairs. Entertain on the private backyard deck or around the brick fire pit. Convenient location close to I-66, I-495, Rt. 7 and the West Falls Church Metro station. Popular Haycock Elementary School and Longfellow Middle School with a short trip to McLean High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6604 ORLAND STREET have any available units?
6604 ORLAND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 6604 ORLAND STREET have?
Some of 6604 ORLAND STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6604 ORLAND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6604 ORLAND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6604 ORLAND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 6604 ORLAND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 6604 ORLAND STREET offer parking?
Yes, 6604 ORLAND STREET offers parking.
Does 6604 ORLAND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6604 ORLAND STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6604 ORLAND STREET have a pool?
No, 6604 ORLAND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 6604 ORLAND STREET have accessible units?
No, 6604 ORLAND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6604 ORLAND STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6604 ORLAND STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 6604 ORLAND STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 6604 ORLAND STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr
McLean, VA 22102
Ashby at McLean
1350 Beverly Road
McLean, VA 22101
The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd
McLean, VA 22102
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln
McLean, VA 22102

Similar Pages

McLean 1 BedroomsMcLean 2 Bedrooms
McLean Apartments with ParkingMcLean Apartments with Washer-Dryer
McLean Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MD
McNair, VAGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia