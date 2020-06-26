6604 ORLAND STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Beautifully updated 5 bed, 4 bath situated on a dead end street 1 block to HAYCOCK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL Separate in-law suite complete with kitchenette above the garage with private entrance! Open floor plan has sun-filled Living Room, Dining Room, plus a Family Room off an eat-in Kitchen. Enjoy the outdoors year-round, regardless of the weather, in the glass-enclosed sunroom directly off the Family Room. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and HUGE master bath with soaking tub. Laundry is conveniently located upstairs. Entertain on the private backyard deck or around the brick fire pit. Convenient location close to I-66, I-495, Rt. 7 and the West Falls Church Metro station. Popular Haycock Elementary School and Longfellow Middle School with a short trip to McLean High School.