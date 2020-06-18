All apartments in McLean
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:15 AM

6528 CHESTERFIELD AVENUE

6528 Chesterfield Avenue · (703) 599-5000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6528 Chesterfield Avenue, McLean, VA 22101

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2633 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Fabulous close-in location for convenient commuting but with plenty of green space on the 1/3 acre lot. Sit on your front porch to greet neighbors passing by in this nice neighborhood in the Kent Gardens area of McLean. It is about the same distance to the East Falls Church and West Falls Church Metro stations and easy access to groceries, parks, Tysons Corner, and major transportation routes: I-66, I-495, Rt 7, Rt 123, Rt 309. Just painted, cleaned, and move-in ready! Gleaming hardwood floor and picture windows in the Dining room and Living room (which also has a fireplace). Granite, cherry-finish wood cabinetry in the main level kitchen; superclean appliances include newer dishwasher and spacemaker microwave. Bonus room (enclosed porch) off the kitchen (step down carefully). Options galore for a spacious, adaptable lower level with rear entrance, new carpeting, the comfortable Recreation Room with fireplace, 2 extra bedrooms, and a full tub bath. Enjoy the convenience of a 2nd full kitchen to spread out, do projects, and entertain. Check out schools in McLean HS pyramid: Longfellow MS, Kent Gardens ES (accurate as of 2019-20 academic year but please check boundaries with Fairfax County Public Schools.) No smoking. Owner does not allow pets (sorry), and prefers a 2, 3, or 4-year lease. Good credit and references a must and certified funds required for all. Make plans to see this bargain-priced rental home soon or be sorry you missed it! Please wear your own mask (+gloves preferred) to visit the house. Shoe covers (at the house) should be worn and you may take your pair with you (after use).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6528 CHESTERFIELD AVENUE have any available units?
6528 CHESTERFIELD AVENUE has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6528 CHESTERFIELD AVENUE have?
Some of 6528 CHESTERFIELD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6528 CHESTERFIELD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6528 CHESTERFIELD AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6528 CHESTERFIELD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 6528 CHESTERFIELD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 6528 CHESTERFIELD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 6528 CHESTERFIELD AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 6528 CHESTERFIELD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6528 CHESTERFIELD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6528 CHESTERFIELD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6528 CHESTERFIELD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6528 CHESTERFIELD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6528 CHESTERFIELD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6528 CHESTERFIELD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6528 CHESTERFIELD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6528 CHESTERFIELD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6528 CHESTERFIELD AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
