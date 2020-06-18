6528 CHESTERFIELD AVENUE

Amenities

Fabulous close-in location for convenient commuting but with plenty of green space on the 1/3 acre lot. Sit on your front porch to greet neighbors passing by in this nice neighborhood in the Kent Gardens area of McLean. It is about the same distance to the East Falls Church and West Falls Church Metro stations and easy access to groceries, parks, Tysons Corner, and major transportation routes: I-66, I-495, Rt 7, Rt 123, Rt 309. Just painted, cleaned, and move-in ready! Gleaming hardwood floor and picture windows in the Dining room and Living room (which also has a fireplace). Granite, cherry-finish wood cabinetry in the main level kitchen; superclean appliances include newer dishwasher and spacemaker microwave. Bonus room (enclosed porch) off the kitchen (step down carefully). Options galore for a spacious, adaptable lower level with rear entrance, new carpeting, the comfortable Recreation Room with fireplace, 2 extra bedrooms, and a full tub bath. Enjoy the convenience of a 2nd full kitchen to spread out, do projects, and entertain. Check out schools in McLean HS pyramid: Longfellow MS, Kent Gardens ES (accurate as of 2019-20 academic year but please check boundaries with Fairfax County Public Schools.) No smoking. Owner does not allow pets (sorry), and prefers a 2, 3, or 4-year lease. Good credit and references a must and certified funds required for all. Make plans to see this bargain-priced rental home soon or be sorry you missed it! Please wear your own mask (+gloves preferred) to visit the house. Shoe covers (at the house) should be worn and you may take your pair with you (after use).