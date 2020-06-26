All apartments in McLean
6512 TOPEKA ROAD

6512 Topeka Road · No Longer Available
Location

6512 Topeka Road, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
2 level brick home, a renovated retreat with luxury updates in heart of Mclean's sought after Salona Village neighborhood. Convenient commute to most job locations in DC Metro area, close to GW Parkway for drives to DC downtown, easy access to buses and shuttle to the Tysons East Metro, short drive to Tysons Corner and right next to downtown Mclean for all your errand needs. This is a quiet cul-de-sac in a very nice wooded picturesque neighborhood, in Mclean school district, 3 blocks from the Franklin Sherman elementary school, playground, and grass fields. The house is situated on 2/3 acre lot and has 2 levels with approximately 3000 sq.ft of space, 5 bedrooms + den, 3 baths, 2 decks, 1 car attached garage, and a fully enclosed pool area with a cabana bathroom. The house features floor to ceiling sliding windows with scenic views from every window, great privacy, skylights, modern bathrooms, steam shower, Sanijet tub, spacious kitchen, screened in porch, pool, decks, and generous storage space. 1 year lease is minimum, utilities and pool services are not included, landscaping is included. Upper Main level: Master bedroom with a modern bathroom featuring walk-in steam shower. 2 additional bedrooms, each with floor to ceiling panoramic sliding doors to the Deck.Hallway marble bath with shower over tub.Spacious Kitchen with a bay window to the front yard and a bar seating area opening to the Living/Dining area. Living/Dining area with a fireplace skylights, and wall to wall window-patio doors opening to the main level deck with a screened-in porch.Entrance to the attached garage is near kitchen on the main (Upper) floor. Lower level: Large family room with views and deck access, built-in shelving and laundry room with extra storage. 2 generously sized bedrooms, plus den, ideal for office, workout room, or storage. Hallway bathroom, offering spa-like environment with marble tiles, Sanijet clean technology tub, and separate shower stall. Outdoors: There are 2 outdoor decks and a screened-in porch to enjoy nature and a spacious stone patio with in-ground pool, enclosed by the secure fence with automatically locking gate. There is a cabana by the pool patio with the full bathroom facilities and pool equipment storage. The rent does not include pool maintenance, opening and closing, the pool usage is up to the renter and is not mandatory.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6512 TOPEKA ROAD have any available units?
6512 TOPEKA ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 6512 TOPEKA ROAD have?
Some of 6512 TOPEKA ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6512 TOPEKA ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6512 TOPEKA ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6512 TOPEKA ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6512 TOPEKA ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 6512 TOPEKA ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 6512 TOPEKA ROAD offers parking.
Does 6512 TOPEKA ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6512 TOPEKA ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6512 TOPEKA ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 6512 TOPEKA ROAD has a pool.
Does 6512 TOPEKA ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6512 TOPEKA ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6512 TOPEKA ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6512 TOPEKA ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6512 TOPEKA ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6512 TOPEKA ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

