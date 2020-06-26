6512 TOPEKA ROAD

Amenities

2 level brick home, a renovated retreat with luxury updates in heart of Mclean's sought after Salona Village neighborhood. Convenient commute to most job locations in DC Metro area, close to GW Parkway for drives to DC downtown, easy access to buses and shuttle to the Tysons East Metro, short drive to Tysons Corner and right next to downtown Mclean for all your errand needs. This is a quiet cul-de-sac in a very nice wooded picturesque neighborhood, in Mclean school district, 3 blocks from the Franklin Sherman elementary school, playground, and grass fields. The house is situated on 2/3 acre lot and has 2 levels with approximately 3000 sq.ft of space, 5 bedrooms + den, 3 baths, 2 decks, 1 car attached garage, and a fully enclosed pool area with a cabana bathroom. The house features floor to ceiling sliding windows with scenic views from every window, great privacy, skylights, modern bathrooms, steam shower, Sanijet tub, spacious kitchen, screened in porch, pool, decks, and generous storage space. 1 year lease is minimum, utilities and pool services are not included, landscaping is included. Upper Main level: Master bedroom with a modern bathroom featuring walk-in steam shower. 2 additional bedrooms, each with floor to ceiling panoramic sliding doors to the Deck.Hallway marble bath with shower over tub.Spacious Kitchen with a bay window to the front yard and a bar seating area opening to the Living/Dining area. Living/Dining area with a fireplace skylights, and wall to wall window-patio doors opening to the main level deck with a screened-in porch.Entrance to the attached garage is near kitchen on the main (Upper) floor. Lower level: Large family room with views and deck access, built-in shelving and laundry room with extra storage. 2 generously sized bedrooms, plus den, ideal for office, workout room, or storage. Hallway bathroom, offering spa-like environment with marble tiles, Sanijet clean technology tub, and separate shower stall. Outdoors: There are 2 outdoor decks and a screened-in porch to enjoy nature and a spacious stone patio with in-ground pool, enclosed by the secure fence with automatically locking gate. There is a cabana by the pool patio with the full bathroom facilities and pool equipment storage. The rent does not include pool maintenance, opening and closing, the pool usage is up to the renter and is not mandatory.