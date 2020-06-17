Amenities
6208 Nelway Dr Available 05/05/20 Spacious Renovated 5 bed/3 bath home in the heart of McLean!!! - Gorgeous renovated home in the heart of McLean!! This home has it all...hardwoods, ceramic tile, granite counters, stainless appliances, recessed lighting, fully enclosed sun room, updated baths.
Two fireplaces. Extra long garage can fit 2 cars. Huge living and family rooms, large bedrooms. Backyard w/deck. Open floor plan, full of light! Near major routes & shopping
Pets are case by case with a deposit.
(RLNE2499020)