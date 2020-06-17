All apartments in McLean
Find more places like 6208 Nelway Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McLean, VA
/
6208 Nelway Dr
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:26 PM

6208 Nelway Dr

6208 Nelway Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McLean
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6208 Nelway Drive, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
6208 Nelway Dr Available 05/05/20 Spacious Renovated 5 bed/3 bath home in the heart of McLean!!! - Gorgeous renovated home in the heart of McLean!! This home has it all...hardwoods, ceramic tile, granite counters, stainless appliances, recessed lighting, fully enclosed sun room, updated baths.
Two fireplaces. Extra long garage can fit 2 cars. Huge living and family rooms, large bedrooms. Backyard w/deck. Open floor plan, full of light! Near major routes & shopping

Pets are case by case with a deposit.

(RLNE2499020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6208 Nelway Dr have any available units?
6208 Nelway Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 6208 Nelway Dr have?
Some of 6208 Nelway Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6208 Nelway Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6208 Nelway Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6208 Nelway Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6208 Nelway Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6208 Nelway Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6208 Nelway Dr offers parking.
Does 6208 Nelway Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6208 Nelway Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6208 Nelway Dr have a pool?
No, 6208 Nelway Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6208 Nelway Dr have accessible units?
No, 6208 Nelway Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6208 Nelway Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6208 Nelway Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6208 Nelway Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6208 Nelway Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln
McLean, VA 22102
Ashby at McLean
1350 Beverly Road
McLean, VA 22101
Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr
McLean, VA 22102
The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd
McLean, VA 22102

Similar Pages

McLean 1 BedroomsMcLean 2 Bedrooms
McLean Apartments with ParkingMcLean Apartments with Washer-Dryer
McLean Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MD
McNair, VAGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia