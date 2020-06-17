Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

6208 Nelway Dr Available 05/05/20 Spacious Renovated 5 bed/3 bath home in the heart of McLean!!! - Gorgeous renovated home in the heart of McLean!! This home has it all...hardwoods, ceramic tile, granite counters, stainless appliances, recessed lighting, fully enclosed sun room, updated baths.

Two fireplaces. Extra long garage can fit 2 cars. Huge living and family rooms, large bedrooms. Backyard w/deck. Open floor plan, full of light! Near major routes & shopping



Pets are case by case with a deposit.



(RLNE2499020)