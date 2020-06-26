All apartments in McLean
5926 FRAZIER LANE
Last updated September 13 2019 at 3:42 AM

5926 FRAZIER LANE

5926 Frazier Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5926 Frazier Lane, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Perfect McLean location! Easy, quick commute into DC, to CIA, Pentagon, Tysons and more. Just minutes to GW Parkway and Chain Bridge. Spacious split level home on a large corner lot with attached 2 car garage. Enjoy quiet outdoor life with big backyard, screened porch and patio. Interior living space includes living room, separate dining room, office, kitchen on main level. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs include a master ensuite. Hardwood floors throughout. Plenty of storage, laundry, separate family room and full bath on lower level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5926 FRAZIER LANE have any available units?
5926 FRAZIER LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 5926 FRAZIER LANE have?
Some of 5926 FRAZIER LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5926 FRAZIER LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5926 FRAZIER LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5926 FRAZIER LANE pet-friendly?
No, 5926 FRAZIER LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 5926 FRAZIER LANE offer parking?
Yes, 5926 FRAZIER LANE offers parking.
Does 5926 FRAZIER LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5926 FRAZIER LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5926 FRAZIER LANE have a pool?
No, 5926 FRAZIER LANE does not have a pool.
Does 5926 FRAZIER LANE have accessible units?
No, 5926 FRAZIER LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5926 FRAZIER LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5926 FRAZIER LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5926 FRAZIER LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5926 FRAZIER LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
