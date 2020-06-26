5926 FRAZIER LANE

Amenities
Perfect McLean location! Easy, quick commute into DC, to CIA, Pentagon, Tysons and more. Just minutes to GW Parkway and Chain Bridge. Spacious split level home on a large corner lot with attached 2 car garage. Enjoy quiet outdoor life with big backyard, screened porch and patio. Interior living space includes living room, separate dining room, office, kitchen on main level. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs include a master ensuite. Hardwood floors throughout. Plenty of storage, laundry, separate family room and full bath on lower level.