2317 HIGHLAND AVE

Welcome to 2317 Highland Avenue, a gorgeous light and bright 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath single family home that inside the Beltway. It is in a perfect spot for commuters with a nice one block walk to the West Falls Church Metro station (orange line), or a 20 minute drive to DC on I-66. Wooded area to the side and back of the house shows beautiful fall colors and provides shade in the summer. There is also a detached 2-car garage in back. You can enter this beautiful home on the main level from the back patio into the kitchen, or, from the welcoming front door off of the spacious, covered front porch which overlooks the neighborhood. The home has been freshly painted throughout and terrific modern lighting fixtures have been installed. The airy eat-in kitchen features a newer refrigerator and refinished wood flooring, 42-inch cabinets with crown molding, a center island with an overhang for barstool seating, a double sink, a door out to the super deck and a sunny eat-in area with loads of windows. A swinging door leads into dining area and great room, which features hardwood flooring, crown molding and chair rail. Downstairs offers a separate entrance from the outside, newer carpeting, laundry room, rec room with a gas fireplace, as well as a full bathroom and bedroom, which could be used as an in-law, au-pair or private guest suite. Hardwood floors lead the way up the stairs to the upper level. All three bedrooms are generously sized, including the master bedroom which has a walk-in closet, lots of windows overlooking trees and a private bath with a soaking tub. Award winning Fairfax County Schools and McLean High School (ranked 2nd and 4th in Virginia!). Access to play area at school behind house. Quick drive to Trader Joe's and tons of shopping and restaurants in Tyson's Corner. This home is ready for you to move right into!