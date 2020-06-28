All apartments in McLean
Find more places like 2317 HIGHLAND AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McLean, VA
/
2317 HIGHLAND AVE
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:09 AM

2317 HIGHLAND AVE

2317 Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McLean
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2317 Highland Avenue, McLean, VA 22046
Falls Church

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest suite
Welcome to 2317 Highland Avenue, a gorgeous light and bright 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath single family home that inside the Beltway. It is in a perfect spot for commuters with a nice one block walk to the West Falls Church Metro station (orange line), or a 20 minute drive to DC on I-66. Wooded area to the side and back of the house shows beautiful fall colors and provides shade in the summer. There is also a detached 2-car garage in back. You can enter this beautiful home on the main level from the back patio into the kitchen, or, from the welcoming front door off of the spacious, covered front porch which overlooks the neighborhood. The home has been freshly painted throughout and terrific modern lighting fixtures have been installed. The airy eat-in kitchen features a newer refrigerator and refinished wood flooring, 42-inch cabinets with crown molding, a center island with an overhang for barstool seating, a double sink, a door out to the super deck and a sunny eat-in area with loads of windows. A swinging door leads into dining area and great room, which features hardwood flooring, crown molding and chair rail. Downstairs offers a separate entrance from the outside, newer carpeting, laundry room, rec room with a gas fireplace, as well as a full bathroom and bedroom, which could be used as an in-law, au-pair or private guest suite. Hardwood floors lead the way up the stairs to the upper level. All three bedrooms are generously sized, including the master bedroom which has a walk-in closet, lots of windows overlooking trees and a private bath with a soaking tub. Award winning Fairfax County Schools and McLean High School (ranked 2nd and 4th in Virginia!). Access to play area at school behind house. Quick drive to Trader Joe's and tons of shopping and restaurants in Tyson's Corner. This home is ready for you to move right into!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2317 HIGHLAND AVE have any available units?
2317 HIGHLAND AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 2317 HIGHLAND AVE have?
Some of 2317 HIGHLAND AVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2317 HIGHLAND AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2317 HIGHLAND AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2317 HIGHLAND AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2317 HIGHLAND AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 2317 HIGHLAND AVE offer parking?
Yes, 2317 HIGHLAND AVE offers parking.
Does 2317 HIGHLAND AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2317 HIGHLAND AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2317 HIGHLAND AVE have a pool?
No, 2317 HIGHLAND AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2317 HIGHLAND AVE have accessible units?
No, 2317 HIGHLAND AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2317 HIGHLAND AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2317 HIGHLAND AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2317 HIGHLAND AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2317 HIGHLAND AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr
McLean, VA 22102
Ashby at McLean
1350 Beverly Road
McLean, VA 22101
The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd
McLean, VA 22102
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln
McLean, VA 22102

Similar Pages

McLean 1 BedroomsMcLean 2 Bedrooms
McLean Apartments with ParkingMcLean Apartments with Washer-Dryer
McLean Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MD
McNair, VAGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia