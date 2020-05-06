All apartments in McLean
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:17 PM

2111 GRAYSON PLACE

2111 Grayson Place · (202) 210-2560
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2111 Grayson Place, McLean, VA 22043

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 6 Bath · 4934 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
guest suite
Gorgeous 5 year young crafstman home in perfect location. Walking distance to West FC Metro. Spacious home with over 5,000 sqft of finished living area! Hardwood floors throughout main and upper levels. Formal living room and dining room, family room w/gas fireplace, and gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and island. Large guest suite on main level. Upper level contains 3 bedrooms and the master suite - equipped with enormous walk-in closet and attached bath w/soaking tub, dual vanities & separate shower. The fully finished walkout basement has a large recreation area, bonus room, 6th bedroom, a full bath and plenty of storage. Fully fenced flat backyard with stone patio is perfect for entertaining! Haycock ES, Longfellow MS and McLean HS. Conveniently located close to shops, public transportation, major routes, and many area schools such as Potomac School, The Langley School, BASIS, and etc. Good credit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2111 GRAYSON PLACE have any available units?
2111 GRAYSON PLACE has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2111 GRAYSON PLACE have?
Some of 2111 GRAYSON PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2111 GRAYSON PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2111 GRAYSON PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2111 GRAYSON PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 2111 GRAYSON PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 2111 GRAYSON PLACE offer parking?
No, 2111 GRAYSON PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 2111 GRAYSON PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2111 GRAYSON PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2111 GRAYSON PLACE have a pool?
No, 2111 GRAYSON PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 2111 GRAYSON PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2111 GRAYSON PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2111 GRAYSON PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2111 GRAYSON PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2111 GRAYSON PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2111 GRAYSON PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
