2111 GRAYSON PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities guest suite

Gorgeous 5 year young crafstman home in perfect location. Walking distance to West FC Metro. Spacious home with over 5,000 sqft of finished living area! Hardwood floors throughout main and upper levels. Formal living room and dining room, family room w/gas fireplace, and gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and island. Large guest suite on main level. Upper level contains 3 bedrooms and the master suite - equipped with enormous walk-in closet and attached bath w/soaking tub, dual vanities & separate shower. The fully finished walkout basement has a large recreation area, bonus room, 6th bedroom, a full bath and plenty of storage. Fully fenced flat backyard with stone patio is perfect for entertaining! Haycock ES, Longfellow MS and McLean HS. Conveniently located close to shops, public transportation, major routes, and many area schools such as Potomac School, The Langley School, BASIS, and etc. Good credit required.