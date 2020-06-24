All apartments in McLean
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:42 AM

2050 Hopewood Dr

2050 Hopewood Drive · (202) 817-9695
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2050 Hopewood Drive, McLean, VA 22043

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2050 Hopewood Dr · Avail. Jul 3

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2035 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2050 Hopewood Dr Available 07/03/20 3 BR Townhome only a few blocks to WFC METRO - 3 BR Townhome only a few blocks to West Falls Church METRO! Home features formal living & dining rooms with chair rail & crown moldings*Updated Kitchen*Gleaming hardwood floors main level*Energy Efficient windows*Secluded english garden, fenced yard & patio for privacy*EXCELLENT LOCATION*HIGHLY REQUESTED SCHOOLS! Ample Parking*Easy & quick access to Tysons, Falls Church, 495, 66 and DC*AVAILABLE FOR LEASE 7.3.20*VIRTUAL TOUR & PROFESSIONAL PHOTOS TO BE UPLOADED 7.3.20*

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Jen Ferris for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*Jen.Ferris@ChambersTheory.com or call 202.817.9695

(RLNE5873189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2050 Hopewood Dr have any available units?
2050 Hopewood Dr has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2050 Hopewood Dr have?
Some of 2050 Hopewood Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2050 Hopewood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2050 Hopewood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2050 Hopewood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2050 Hopewood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2050 Hopewood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2050 Hopewood Dr offers parking.
Does 2050 Hopewood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2050 Hopewood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2050 Hopewood Dr have a pool?
No, 2050 Hopewood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2050 Hopewood Dr have accessible units?
No, 2050 Hopewood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2050 Hopewood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2050 Hopewood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2050 Hopewood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2050 Hopewood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
