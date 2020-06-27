2007 MAYFAIR MCLEAN COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse

This house has been lovingly cared for and is truly "better than new". Excellent floorplan w/beautiful hardwood floors, recessed lighting, 9ft ceilings and crown moldings . Gourmet eat-in white kitchen w/granite counters, double wall oven , island, pantry and breakfast area. Deluxe MBR Suite includes fireplace, his n'her walk-in closets and updated grand bath. Walk-out lower level features spacious walk out recreation room, wet bar, full bath and storage room. TrexDeck, Brick Patio & Newer Cedar Roof. Whole House Generator! Lease Purchase welcomed.