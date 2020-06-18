All apartments in McLean
Last updated May 13 2019 at 10:22 PM

2000 MCFALL STREET

2000 Mcfall St
Location

2000 Mcfall St, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Application received. Taking waitlist of interested potential tenants. Well maintained home in a perfect location in a quiet neighborhood near West Falls Church metro! Easy commute to all major routes! Quiet, residential street with sidewalks, mature trees, and no thru traffic. Large backyard perfect for entertaining and playing! Sunny and peaceful sunroom with lots of windows and an extra refrigerator. Beautiful landscaping and lawn care is included in rent!! New carpet and freshly painted! Top schools! Kent Gardens/Longfellow/McLean HS. Dogs allowed/case by case. Wonderful fenced yard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 MCFALL STREET have any available units?
2000 MCFALL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 2000 MCFALL STREET have?
Some of 2000 MCFALL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 MCFALL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2000 MCFALL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 MCFALL STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2000 MCFALL STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2000 MCFALL STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2000 MCFALL STREET offers parking.
Does 2000 MCFALL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2000 MCFALL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 MCFALL STREET have a pool?
No, 2000 MCFALL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2000 MCFALL STREET have accessible units?
No, 2000 MCFALL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 MCFALL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2000 MCFALL STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 2000 MCFALL STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2000 MCFALL STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
