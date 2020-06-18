2000 MCFALL STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Application received. Taking waitlist of interested potential tenants. Well maintained home in a perfect location in a quiet neighborhood near West Falls Church metro! Easy commute to all major routes! Quiet, residential street with sidewalks, mature trees, and no thru traffic. Large backyard perfect for entertaining and playing! Sunny and peaceful sunroom with lots of windows and an extra refrigerator. Beautiful landscaping and lawn care is included in rent!! New carpet and freshly painted! Top schools! Kent Gardens/Longfellow/McLean HS. Dogs allowed/case by case. Wonderful fenced yard!