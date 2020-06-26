1909 Rhode Island Ave.

Amenities

Gorgeous Mclean Home in Franklin Park, Mclean HS pyramid Avail 7/15/2019 - Price Reduced *** Wonderful Home in Mclean's exclusive Franklin Park community. Gated corner lot. Circular Driveway leads you to this special home. Hardwood Floors throughout *Chef's kitchen with breakfast bar and adjacent Family Room which opens to Private Deck * Deluxe Master Bdrm Suite w/ Wd Burning Fireplace, Master Bath has gorgeous tiled shower, Double Vanity, and SAUNA!! * Attached garage, *Small, low maintenance yard. * Back up Generator provides power during electrical outages *NO PETS PREFERRED, however Pets Considered *Mclean H.S., Longfellow Middle School, Chesterbrook Elementary *Property is Professionally Managed by Peake Management, Inc. * No Smoking * On line Application $50./ person application fee *Qual Req= Annual Income = 40 x Mo Rent by 1 or 2 incomes, Good Credit, Good rental or mortgage history. Apply on line. Avail July 15th.



Contact Listing Agent, Robert Zimmerman to discuss or arrange a tour of the home.

703 307-5091 c. or robert@bhgpremier.com



Listed by Robert Zimmerman,

Agent licensed in Virginia

Better Homes & Gardens RE Premier,

450 N. Washington St., Suite M,

Falls Church, Va. 22046



