Home
/
McLean, VA
/
1909 Rhode Island Ave.
Last updated August 7 2019

1909 Rhode Island Ave.

1909 Rhode Island Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1909 Rhode Island Avenue, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
sauna
Gorgeous Mclean Home in Franklin Park, Mclean HS pyramid Avail 7/15/2019 - Price Reduced *** Wonderful Home in Mclean's exclusive Franklin Park community. Gated corner lot. Circular Driveway leads you to this special home. Hardwood Floors throughout *Chef's kitchen with breakfast bar and adjacent Family Room which opens to Private Deck * Deluxe Master Bdrm Suite w/ Wd Burning Fireplace, Master Bath has gorgeous tiled shower, Double Vanity, and SAUNA!! * Attached garage, *Small, low maintenance yard. * Back up Generator provides power during electrical outages *NO PETS PREFERRED, however Pets Considered *Mclean H.S., Longfellow Middle School, Chesterbrook Elementary *Property is Professionally Managed by Peake Management, Inc. * No Smoking * On line Application $50./ person application fee *Qual Req= Annual Income = 40 x Mo Rent by 1 or 2 incomes, Good Credit, Good rental or mortgage history. Apply on line. Avail July 15th.

Contact Listing Agent, Robert Zimmerman to discuss or arrange a tour of the home.
703 307-5091 c. or robert@bhgpremier.com

Listed by Robert Zimmerman,
Agent licensed in Virginia
Better Homes & Gardens RE Premier,
450 N. Washington St., Suite M,
Falls Church, Va. 22046

(RLNE4964265)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1909 Rhode Island Ave. have any available units?
1909 Rhode Island Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 1909 Rhode Island Ave. have?
Some of 1909 Rhode Island Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1909 Rhode Island Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1909 Rhode Island Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 Rhode Island Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1909 Rhode Island Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1909 Rhode Island Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1909 Rhode Island Ave. offers parking.
Does 1909 Rhode Island Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1909 Rhode Island Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 Rhode Island Ave. have a pool?
No, 1909 Rhode Island Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1909 Rhode Island Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1909 Rhode Island Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 Rhode Island Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1909 Rhode Island Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1909 Rhode Island Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1909 Rhode Island Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
