All apartments in McLean
Find more places like 1905 SAWYER PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McLean, VA
/
1905 SAWYER PL
Last updated May 14 2020 at 10:48 PM

1905 SAWYER PL

1905 Sawyer Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McLean
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1905 Sawyer Place, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Light filled and spacious, a 4 bedroom Cape Cod features updates throughout and a large lower level au pair/in-law suite or family room. This home is located walking distance to Kent Gardens Elementary (which offers a French immersion program), Longfellow Middle School, and McLean High School. It's only a two-block walk to McLean Little League park and metro bus service (both on Westmoreland). The W. Falls Church metro (orange line) and McLean metro (silver line) stops are both about 2 miles from the house. Shopping is nearby in downtown McLean and at Tyson's Corner. Access to the beltway and Dulles toll road are just 2.5 miles away. When you enter the Kent Gardens neighborhood, you leave behind all the traffic, hustle and bustle of the adjacent areas for a quiet neighborhood of cul de sacs. This community hosts block parties, little league parades, and other seasonal events. The main level was remodeled in Fall, 2015 to create a large open-plan living/entertainment space, around a traditional masonry fireplace. Sliding doors off the large galley kitchen offer easy access to the over-sized deck and lower level carport. The main floor master bedroom addition (1996) is light filled with a private deck and dressing room. The main floor also has a 2nd bedroom with a large closet. The main level bath was renovated in 2015. The second level features 2 large bedrooms, one with two large closets and one with a walk-in closet. Both have access to additional storage. The upstairs bath offers a double sink and large stand up shower with glass doors. The walk-out lower level offers a large family room for an extended family to live comfortably. Skylights, recessed lights, and a ceiling fan create a spacious light filled expanse which runs the entire length of the back of the house. This large family room allows exit to a back patio and a side exit to the carport. The full bathroom offers radiant heat floors. A central and spacious eat-in kitchen completes the suite. The laundry room, work room, cedar closet and storage area can be closed off from the adjacent suite. This home has been lovingly maintained. Highlights of the nearly third of an acre lot include a custom-built shed, landscaped flower beds and shrubs which provide year-round color and bird-watching, and a grape arbor. The side driveway has been resurfaced within the last 5 years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 SAWYER PL have any available units?
1905 SAWYER PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 1905 SAWYER PL have?
Some of 1905 SAWYER PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 SAWYER PL currently offering any rent specials?
1905 SAWYER PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 SAWYER PL pet-friendly?
No, 1905 SAWYER PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 1905 SAWYER PL offer parking?
Yes, 1905 SAWYER PL offers parking.
Does 1905 SAWYER PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1905 SAWYER PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 SAWYER PL have a pool?
No, 1905 SAWYER PL does not have a pool.
Does 1905 SAWYER PL have accessible units?
No, 1905 SAWYER PL does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 SAWYER PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1905 SAWYER PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 1905 SAWYER PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 1905 SAWYER PL does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd
McLean, VA 22102
Ashby at McLean
1350 Beverly Road
McLean, VA 22101
Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr
McLean, VA 22102
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln
McLean, VA 22102

Similar Pages

McLean 1 BedroomsMcLean 2 Bedrooms
McLean Apartments with ParkingMcLean Apartments with Washer-Dryer
McLean Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MD
McNair, VAGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia