1905 SAWYER PL

Light filled and spacious, a 4 bedroom Cape Cod features updates throughout and a large lower level au pair/in-law suite or family room. This home is located walking distance to Kent Gardens Elementary (which offers a French immersion program), Longfellow Middle School, and McLean High School. It's only a two-block walk to McLean Little League park and metro bus service (both on Westmoreland). The W. Falls Church metro (orange line) and McLean metro (silver line) stops are both about 2 miles from the house. Shopping is nearby in downtown McLean and at Tyson's Corner. Access to the beltway and Dulles toll road are just 2.5 miles away. When you enter the Kent Gardens neighborhood, you leave behind all the traffic, hustle and bustle of the adjacent areas for a quiet neighborhood of cul de sacs. This community hosts block parties, little league parades, and other seasonal events. The main level was remodeled in Fall, 2015 to create a large open-plan living/entertainment space, around a traditional masonry fireplace. Sliding doors off the large galley kitchen offer easy access to the over-sized deck and lower level carport. The main floor master bedroom addition (1996) is light filled with a private deck and dressing room. The main floor also has a 2nd bedroom with a large closet. The main level bath was renovated in 2015. The second level features 2 large bedrooms, one with two large closets and one with a walk-in closet. Both have access to additional storage. The upstairs bath offers a double sink and large stand up shower with glass doors. The walk-out lower level offers a large family room for an extended family to live comfortably. Skylights, recessed lights, and a ceiling fan create a spacious light filled expanse which runs the entire length of the back of the house. This large family room allows exit to a back patio and a side exit to the carport. The full bathroom offers radiant heat floors. A central and spacious eat-in kitchen completes the suite. The laundry room, work room, cedar closet and storage area can be closed off from the adjacent suite. This home has been lovingly maintained. Highlights of the nearly third of an acre lot include a custom-built shed, landscaped flower beds and shrubs which provide year-round color and bird-watching, and a grape arbor. The side driveway has been resurfaced within the last 5 years.