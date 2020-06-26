1830 WOODGATE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool pet friendly

Elegant remodeled home on no-thru street next door to Tuckahoe Pool ! NEW kitchen with granite counters, new cabinets & new stainless appliances. New butler's pantry opens to gracious formal dining room with good space to entertain. Cozy family room off kitchen with wood burning fireplace. Main level also boasts charming living room with lots of windows. Hardwoods on main & upper levels. Master suite with 2 walk-in closets, sitting room & NEW master bath. Recently remodeled hall bath serves 3 other spacious upper level bedrooms. Lower level walk out with great rec room, office, full bath and space perfect for a dark room. Lots of storage too! Don't miss this too good to be true home! Long lease preferred. Sorry, NO pets.