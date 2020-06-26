All apartments in McLean
McLean, VA
1830 WOODGATE LANE
Last updated August 2 2019 at 3:40 AM

1830 WOODGATE LANE

1830 Woodgate Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1830 Woodgate Lane, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pet friendly
Elegant remodeled home on no-thru street next door to Tuckahoe Pool ! NEW kitchen with granite counters, new cabinets & new stainless appliances. New butler's pantry opens to gracious formal dining room with good space to entertain. Cozy family room off kitchen with wood burning fireplace. Main level also boasts charming living room with lots of windows. Hardwoods on main & upper levels. Master suite with 2 walk-in closets, sitting room & NEW master bath. Recently remodeled hall bath serves 3 other spacious upper level bedrooms. Lower level walk out with great rec room, office, full bath and space perfect for a dark room. Lots of storage too! Don't miss this too good to be true home! Long lease preferred. Sorry, NO pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1830 WOODGATE LANE have any available units?
1830 WOODGATE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 1830 WOODGATE LANE have?
Some of 1830 WOODGATE LANE's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1830 WOODGATE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1830 WOODGATE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1830 WOODGATE LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1830 WOODGATE LANE is pet friendly.
Does 1830 WOODGATE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1830 WOODGATE LANE offers parking.
Does 1830 WOODGATE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1830 WOODGATE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1830 WOODGATE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 1830 WOODGATE LANE has a pool.
Does 1830 WOODGATE LANE have accessible units?
No, 1830 WOODGATE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1830 WOODGATE LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1830 WOODGATE LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1830 WOODGATE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1830 WOODGATE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
