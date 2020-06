Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Great rental home, in convent location! Close to downtown McLean, parks, Tysons Corner, Routes 123, 66 and 495. Four levels, with 4 bedrooms & 3 full baths. Hardwoods on main & Upper levels just refinished, newer granite in kitchen, new roof 2019. Spacious lower level rec room has built in shelves, side entrance from carport, and 4th bedroom with en suite bath. Lots of extra storage, fenced rear yard. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis.