Amenities

granite counters carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

GREAT OPPORTUNITY! NEWLY RENOVATED 4 SPLIT LEVEL HOME W/CARPORT IN MCLEAN SCHOOL PYRAMID NEIGHBORHOOD. THIS SPACIOUS HOME OFFERS 4 BR, 3 FULL BATHS, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH NEWER APPLIANCES & GRANITE COUNTERTOP, ALL UPDATED BATHS, FENCED BACK YARD, TOO MANY UPGRADES TO LIST. LAWN SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN RENT! HOUSE WILL BE AVAILABLE AUG. 1. APPOINTMENT IS REQUIRED FOR ALL SHOWINGS. MINUTES TO MAJOR HWYS, METRO AND DC. DOWNTOWN MCLEAN IS ONLY 5 MIN. AWAY. LONG TERM LEASE IS WELCOME!