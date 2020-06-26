1642 EVERS DRIVE

Amenities
Available immediately. Must see this spacious 3-4 bedroom, bright and sunny updated home 20 min to DC & 5 min to McLean metro in sought after McLean school district and walking distance to McLean High School & Lewinsville Park. Gorgeous hardwood floors, landscaped yard, Large living room w/ wood-burning fireplace & beautiful bay window opening to the all-seasons Room. Eat-in Kitchen, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on the Main Level. Walk-out Lower Level has a large Rec Room with closet which can be the 4th bedroom, 1/2 bath, plenty of sunlight and access to 2 car garage. Just 1.4 miles to the metro, walk to schools, shopping & dining.