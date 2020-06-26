All apartments in McLean
McLean, VA
1642 EVERS DRIVE
1642 EVERS DRIVE

1642 Evers Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1642 Evers Drive, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available immediately. Must see this spacious 3-4 bedroom, bright and sunny updated home 20 min to DC & 5 min to McLean metro in sought after McLean school district and walking distance to McLean High School & Lewinsville Park. Gorgeous hardwood floors, landscaped yard, Large living room w/ wood-burning fireplace & beautiful bay window opening to the all-seasons Room. Eat-in Kitchen, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on the Main Level. Walk-out Lower Level has a large Rec Room with closet which can be the 4th bedroom, 1/2 bath, plenty of sunlight and access to 2 car garage. Just 1.4 miles to the metro, walk to schools, shopping & dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

