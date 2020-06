Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

***OPEN HOUSE HAS BEEN CANCELLED***5 Bedroom + 3 Full Baths, deck w/ walk out basement to huge fenced in backyard backing to Lewinsville Park. Updated bathrooms throughout, 3 bedrooms on upper level, one used as an enormous master bedroom closet! Basement with wet bar and lots of open space plus 2 bedrooms! Convenient, 1mi. to McLean Metro! Less than 2 mi. to downtown McLean, easy access to Georgetown & DC!