1603 MARY ELLEN COURT
Last updated August 10 2019 at 3:09 PM

1603 MARY ELLEN COURT

1603 Mary Ellen Court · No Longer Available
Location

1603 Mary Ellen Court, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Location, location, location! 1603 Mary Ellen Ct., is a five bedroom three bathroom split level located in a great neighborhood minutes to Tysons Corner and McLean/Tysons Corner metro. Step upstairs to see your Master Bedroom with ensuite bath along with three other spacious bedrooms and bathroom. The eat-in-kitchen has been updated with a sub-zero refrigerator, green corian counters, white cabinets, and white appliances. Big beautiful bay windows allow natural light to flow into your dining room which is adjacent to the living room both located on the upper level. Step down to the lower level to view your family room with wood burning fireplace, along with another bedroom and bathroom. Extra storage can be found under lower level stairs. Carport located on the side. One of the best features of the house is it backs to Lewinsville Park, and there's no fence, so you can stroll out the back yard into a huge green space. NO PET, NO SMOKER, Immediate Move In,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1603 MARY ELLEN COURT have any available units?
1603 MARY ELLEN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 1603 MARY ELLEN COURT have?
Some of 1603 MARY ELLEN COURT's amenities include carport, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1603 MARY ELLEN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1603 MARY ELLEN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1603 MARY ELLEN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1603 MARY ELLEN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 1603 MARY ELLEN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1603 MARY ELLEN COURT offers parking.
Does 1603 MARY ELLEN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1603 MARY ELLEN COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1603 MARY ELLEN COURT have a pool?
No, 1603 MARY ELLEN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1603 MARY ELLEN COURT have accessible units?
No, 1603 MARY ELLEN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1603 MARY ELLEN COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1603 MARY ELLEN COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1603 MARY ELLEN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1603 MARY ELLEN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
