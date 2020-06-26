1603 MARY ELLEN COURT

Amenities

Location, location, location! 1603 Mary Ellen Ct., is a five bedroom three bathroom split level located in a great neighborhood minutes to Tysons Corner and McLean/Tysons Corner metro. Step upstairs to see your Master Bedroom with ensuite bath along with three other spacious bedrooms and bathroom. The eat-in-kitchen has been updated with a sub-zero refrigerator, green corian counters, white cabinets, and white appliances. Big beautiful bay windows allow natural light to flow into your dining room which is adjacent to the living room both located on the upper level. Step down to the lower level to view your family room with wood burning fireplace, along with another bedroom and bathroom. Extra storage can be found under lower level stairs. Carport located on the side. One of the best features of the house is it backs to Lewinsville Park, and there's no fence, so you can stroll out the back yard into a huge green space. NO PET, NO SMOKER, Immediate Move In,