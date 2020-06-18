1603 KIRBY ROAD

Amenities

Spacious, solid brick home w/granite & stainless steel kitchen, expanded and remodeled baths, walk in closet, hardwoods, 3 BR and 2 BA on main level. Lower level has 4th BD and 3rd bathroom, huge carpeted walk out rec room, mud room and access to x long one car garage. Stairs to walk up floored attic provide lots of storage. Huge, private, fenced backyard & deck, near nature preserve. McLean schools: Chesterbrook Elem, Longfellow MS and McLean HS. Walk to nearby park, tennis, pools. Close to Chesterbrook shopping center, Safeway, Starbucks, etc. Convenient to Rte 123, Chain Bridge, GW Parkway, Tyson's Corner, DC. Pets allowed case by case, additional fees apply. Contact listing agent for more info. Available for immediate occupancy. 1 year minimum lease, prefers multi-year leases.