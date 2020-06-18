All apartments in McLean
Find more places like 1603 KIRBY ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McLean, VA
/
1603 KIRBY ROAD
Last updated March 23 2020 at 6:56 AM

1603 KIRBY ROAD

1603 Kirby Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McLean
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1603 Kirby Road, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Spacious, solid brick home w/granite & stainless steel kitchen, expanded and remodeled baths, walk in closet, hardwoods, 3 BR and 2 BA on main level. Lower level has 4th BD and 3rd bathroom, huge carpeted walk out rec room, mud room and access to x long one car garage. Stairs to walk up floored attic provide lots of storage. Huge, private, fenced backyard & deck, near nature preserve. McLean schools: Chesterbrook Elem, Longfellow MS and McLean HS. Walk to nearby park, tennis, pools. Close to Chesterbrook shopping center, Safeway, Starbucks, etc. Convenient to Rte 123, Chain Bridge, GW Parkway, Tyson's Corner, DC. Pets allowed case by case, additional fees apply. Contact listing agent for more info. Available for immediate occupancy. 1 year minimum lease, prefers multi-year leases.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1603 KIRBY ROAD have any available units?
1603 KIRBY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 1603 KIRBY ROAD have?
Some of 1603 KIRBY ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1603 KIRBY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1603 KIRBY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1603 KIRBY ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1603 KIRBY ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 1603 KIRBY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1603 KIRBY ROAD offers parking.
Does 1603 KIRBY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1603 KIRBY ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1603 KIRBY ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 1603 KIRBY ROAD has a pool.
Does 1603 KIRBY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1603 KIRBY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1603 KIRBY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1603 KIRBY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1603 KIRBY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1603 KIRBY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashby at McLean
1350 Beverly Road
McLean, VA 22101
Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr
McLean, VA 22102
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln
McLean, VA 22102
The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd
McLean, VA 22102

Similar Pages

McLean 1 BedroomsMcLean 2 Bedrooms
McLean Apartments with ParkingMcLean Apartments with Washer-Dryer
McLean Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MD
McNair, VAGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia