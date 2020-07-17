1548 BRUTON COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful and spacious end unit town home located in the sough after Stoneleigh community in downtown McLean. This is a beautiful and spacious three level home with three bedroom, with updated two and a half bathrooms. Hardwood floors, updated kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances. French doors from the living room open to a 20x25 ft. stone patio in the backyard.This is a commuters dream, centrally located and the Silver Line metro is only a mile away.Due to COVID mask and shoe coverings are required and gloves are preferred.