McLean, VA
1548 BRUTON COURT
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:10 AM

1548 BRUTON COURT

1548 Bruton Court · No Longer Available
Location

1548 Bruton Court, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful and spacious end unit town home located in the sough after Stoneleigh community in downtown McLean. This is a beautiful and spacious three level home with three bedroom, with updated two and a half bathrooms. Hardwood floors, updated kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances. French doors from the living room open to a 20x25 ft. stone patio in the backyard.This is a commuters dream, centrally located and the Silver Line metro is only a mile away.Due to COVID mask and shoe coverings are required and gloves are preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1548 BRUTON COURT have any available units?
1548 BRUTON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 1548 BRUTON COURT have?
Some of 1548 BRUTON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1548 BRUTON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1548 BRUTON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1548 BRUTON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1548 BRUTON COURT is not pet friendly.
Does 1548 BRUTON COURT offer parking?
No, 1548 BRUTON COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1548 BRUTON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1548 BRUTON COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1548 BRUTON COURT have a pool?
No, 1548 BRUTON COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1548 BRUTON COURT have accessible units?
No, 1548 BRUTON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1548 BRUTON COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1548 BRUTON COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1548 BRUTON COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1548 BRUTON COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
