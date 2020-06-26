1510 MINTWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

Updated 5 BD 4.5 BA Contemporary with Master Bathroom and walk in closet to die for. Elegant Living and separate Dining room. Updated Kitchen with island and space for an eat in table opens to two level deck. Family room with Fire place. Second floor has 4 light filled hard wood BDs, 3 Full Bathrooms and Spacious Laundry room. Walk out basement with Fire place, and other BR and Full BA. LOCATION: 1 mi from McLean center, mins to new SilverLine metro (direct 23 A/T bus / stops 2 blocks from home). Driveway to be repaved