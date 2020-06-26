All apartments in McLean
1510 MINTWOOD DRIVE
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:47 AM

1510 MINTWOOD DRIVE

1510 Mintwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1510 Mintwood Drive, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Updated 5 BD 4.5 BA Contemporary with Master Bathroom and walk in closet to die for. Elegant Living and separate Dining room. Updated Kitchen with island and space for an eat in table opens to two level deck. Family room with Fire place. Second floor has 4 light filled hard wood BDs, 3 Full Bathrooms and Spacious Laundry room. Walk out basement with Fire place, and other BR and Full BA. LOCATION: 1 mi from McLean center, mins to new SilverLine metro (direct 23 A/T bus / stops 2 blocks from home). Driveway to be repaved

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 MINTWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
1510 MINTWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 1510 MINTWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 1510 MINTWOOD DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 MINTWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1510 MINTWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 MINTWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1510 MINTWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 1510 MINTWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1510 MINTWOOD DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1510 MINTWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1510 MINTWOOD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 MINTWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1510 MINTWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1510 MINTWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1510 MINTWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 MINTWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1510 MINTWOOD DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1510 MINTWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1510 MINTWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
