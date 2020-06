Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

On one of the quietest and prettiest locations in downtown McLean, this spacious rambler is incredibly well taken care of, clean as a whistle, and a joy to invite someone to call it their home. One of the most wonderful aspects is a huge screened-in porch and an open-air deck to enjoy the outdoors. Yard is fenced.Commuters' dream: around a mile to the Silver Metro line and Tysons corner, 495, 66 and GW PKW all very accessible.