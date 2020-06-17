1450 EMERSON AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage

All Day Long Sun-Filled Bright Premium Condo. Gas is also included in the Rent in addition to the Water. There is Move-In Fee $250. Do not Miss the precious chance to live in this luxurious Condo in McLean Downtown. Lots of Option with Crown Molding, Tray Ceiling, Harwood, French door, Recessed Lights Etc. & Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Appliances. Easy Access to 66 & 495 Highway and Shopping Center. Plenty of Street Parking and If you are parking inside garage, please use parking space # G-11 or #G-12.