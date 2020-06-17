All apartments in McLean
1446 MAYFLOWER DRIVE
1446 MAYFLOWER DRIVE

1446 Mayflower Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1446 Mayflower Drive, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
New remodeled luxury single house in hart of McLean, 3 Level Split with 4 bedrooms, 2 and a half bath , new painting and Gourmet kitchen w/new appliances,granite counter top ,new cabinet new style tile on the floor, and new full bath , good school district , This house just remodeled with new kitchen , new bathrooms, new painting. Hardwood floor on all 3 levels. Spacious Living room with fireplace. lower level w/ one bedroom , new full bath and huge family room and laundry room , walk out to Large fenced green back yard .close to I-66,/495,Rt/ 123,Toll Rd

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

