1443 WAGGAMAN CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher new construction gym fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities gym media room new construction

Elegant New stone and brick construction in quiet st in Salona Village. Lease to own option. Entering the stunning foyer, you are immediately impressed with the stunning finishes. The handcrafted iron railings set apart the spaces along with premium light fixtures. The gorgeous hardwood floors highlight a floor plan that is unique and open, providing the perfect setting for comfortable living as well as grand entertaining. Coffered ceilings and mood lighting are coupled with the finest of millwork. The gourmet kitchen is stunning, with top of the line appliances including a large center island. The home features 6 en-suite bedrooms and 6.5 baths. The master suite has a double-sided fireplace and is a show-stopper with a master bath and master closet that are nothing short of amazing. The lower level has a beautiful bar, wine cellar, fitness room/theater. The home features extensive video security. Saturn Partnership has delivered a home that is nothing short of amazing in every way.