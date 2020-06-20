All apartments in McLean
1443 WAGGAMAN CIRCLE

1443 Waggaman Circle · (703) 408-5103
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1443 Waggaman Circle, McLean, VA 22101

Price and availability

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$10,500

Click to see floorplan

7 Bed · 8 Bath · 7877 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
media room
new construction
Elegant New stone and brick construction in quiet st in Salona Village. Lease to own option. Entering the stunning foyer, you are immediately impressed with the stunning finishes. The handcrafted iron railings set apart the spaces along with premium light fixtures. The gorgeous hardwood floors highlight a floor plan that is unique and open, providing the perfect setting for comfortable living as well as grand entertaining. Coffered ceilings and mood lighting are coupled with the finest of millwork. The gourmet kitchen is stunning, with top of the line appliances including a large center island. The home features 6 en-suite bedrooms and 6.5 baths. The master suite has a double-sided fireplace and is a show-stopper with a master bath and master closet that are nothing short of amazing. The lower level has a beautiful bar, wine cellar, fitness room/theater. The home features extensive video security. Saturn Partnership has delivered a home that is nothing short of amazing in every way.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1443 WAGGAMAN CIRCLE have any available units?
1443 WAGGAMAN CIRCLE has a unit available for $10,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1443 WAGGAMAN CIRCLE have?
Some of 1443 WAGGAMAN CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1443 WAGGAMAN CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1443 WAGGAMAN CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1443 WAGGAMAN CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1443 WAGGAMAN CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 1443 WAGGAMAN CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 1443 WAGGAMAN CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 1443 WAGGAMAN CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1443 WAGGAMAN CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1443 WAGGAMAN CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 1443 WAGGAMAN CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 1443 WAGGAMAN CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1443 WAGGAMAN CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1443 WAGGAMAN CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1443 WAGGAMAN CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1443 WAGGAMAN CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1443 WAGGAMAN CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
