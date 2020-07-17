1365 NORTHWYCK CT

Amenities

Tenant Occupied, Appointment Needed! Call LA 4 access ! LUXURY HOME, AVAIL AUGUST 1, $6,500. Beautiful ALL BRICK NV Home, 5BR/4.5BA, 3-level, 2GA, gourmet granite kitchen, deck off main level, main level, no carpet - wood and tiled floors, tray ceilings/coffered ceilings/crown moulding/chair mouldings, large walkout rec.rm, rear patio, backs to Fairfax Park. Lawn service provided thru HOA. One light to toll rd., minutes to Tyson's mall.No smoking! 1 Month Sec. Dep. required. Fully finished home. Above ground is 4,198 sq. ft., lower level is estimated at 2,099 sq. ft. See Documents for floor plan.