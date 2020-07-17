All apartments in McLean
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 PM

1365 NORTHWYCK CT

1365 Northwyck Court
Location

1365 Northwyck Court, McLean, VA 22102

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Tenant Occupied, Appointment Needed! Call LA 4 access ! LUXURY HOME, AVAIL AUGUST 1, $6,500. Beautiful ALL BRICK NV Home, 5BR/4.5BA, 3-level, 2GA, gourmet granite kitchen, deck off main level, main level, no carpet - wood and tiled floors, tray ceilings/coffered ceilings/crown moulding/chair mouldings, large walkout rec.rm, rear patio, backs to Fairfax Park. Lawn service provided thru HOA. One light to toll rd., minutes to Tyson's mall.No smoking! 1 Month Sec. Dep. required. Fully finished home. Above ground is 4,198 sq. ft., lower level is estimated at 2,099 sq. ft. See Documents for floor plan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1365 NORTHWYCK CT have any available units?
1365 NORTHWYCK CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 1365 NORTHWYCK CT have?
Some of 1365 NORTHWYCK CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1365 NORTHWYCK CT currently offering any rent specials?
1365 NORTHWYCK CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1365 NORTHWYCK CT pet-friendly?
No, 1365 NORTHWYCK CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 1365 NORTHWYCK CT offer parking?
Yes, 1365 NORTHWYCK CT offers parking.
Does 1365 NORTHWYCK CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1365 NORTHWYCK CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1365 NORTHWYCK CT have a pool?
No, 1365 NORTHWYCK CT does not have a pool.
Does 1365 NORTHWYCK CT have accessible units?
No, 1365 NORTHWYCK CT does not have accessible units.
Does 1365 NORTHWYCK CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1365 NORTHWYCK CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1365 NORTHWYCK CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1365 NORTHWYCK CT does not have units with air conditioning.
