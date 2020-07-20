All apartments in McLean
1221 FORESTVILLE DRIVE
Last updated February 2 2020 at 6:46 AM

1221 FORESTVILLE DRIVE

1221 Forestville Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1221 Forestville Drive, McLean, VA 22066

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
Property Amenities
Come see this beautifully maintained home in Great Falls! This former model home features hardwood floors throughout, gourmet kitchen, 5 bedrooms, separate dining and living room with beautiful crown molding, walkout basement, and a private yard, two patios and a deck - perfect for entertaining! The location is a commuters dream - a few miles from Tysons Corner, Silver Line Metro, Toll Road, and all other major highways! Schools include Colvin Run Elementary, Cooper Middle School and Langley High. Property is also listed for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 FORESTVILLE DRIVE have any available units?
1221 FORESTVILLE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 1221 FORESTVILLE DRIVE have?
Some of 1221 FORESTVILLE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1221 FORESTVILLE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1221 FORESTVILLE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 FORESTVILLE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1221 FORESTVILLE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 1221 FORESTVILLE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1221 FORESTVILLE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1221 FORESTVILLE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1221 FORESTVILLE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 FORESTVILLE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1221 FORESTVILLE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1221 FORESTVILLE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1221 FORESTVILLE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 FORESTVILLE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1221 FORESTVILLE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1221 FORESTVILLE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1221 FORESTVILLE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
