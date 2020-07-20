1221 FORESTVILLE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Come see this beautifully maintained home in Great Falls! This former model home features hardwood floors throughout, gourmet kitchen, 5 bedrooms, separate dining and living room with beautiful crown molding, walkout basement, and a private yard, two patios and a deck - perfect for entertaining! The location is a commuters dream - a few miles from Tysons Corner, Silver Line Metro, Toll Road, and all other major highways! Schools include Colvin Run Elementary, Cooper Middle School and Langley High. Property is also listed for sale.