1220 FORESTVILLE DRIVE
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:56 AM

1220 FORESTVILLE DRIVE

1220 Forestville Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1220 Forestville Drive, McLean, VA 22066

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great home 5 beds and 3.5 baths on 3 split level on 1/2 acre land. Freshly painted with hardwood floor on the main and upper level, new Luxury Vinyl Tile in the family room area with wood-burning fireplace. Maple wood kitchen cabinets with granite countertops, breakfast bar, and eating area. New dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator! Screened porch on the back with separate. entrance. Close to Tysons Mall, new Silver Line Metro, Dulles Toll Rd, 495, shops and restaurants! Langley Pyramid school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 FORESTVILLE DRIVE have any available units?
1220 FORESTVILLE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 1220 FORESTVILLE DRIVE have?
Some of 1220 FORESTVILLE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 FORESTVILLE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1220 FORESTVILLE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 FORESTVILLE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1220 FORESTVILLE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 1220 FORESTVILLE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1220 FORESTVILLE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1220 FORESTVILLE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1220 FORESTVILLE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 FORESTVILLE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1220 FORESTVILLE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1220 FORESTVILLE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1220 FORESTVILLE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 FORESTVILLE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1220 FORESTVILLE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1220 FORESTVILLE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1220 FORESTVILLE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
