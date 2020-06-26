All apartments in McLean
1126 EDWARD DRIVE
Last updated May 19 2020 at 9:06 AM

1126 EDWARD DRIVE

1126 Edward Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1126 Edward Drive, McLean, VA 22066

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
New addition Sunroom.Great Location in GREAT FALLS!! - Handsome Brick Colonial with Two-Car Garage on Over Half Acre in Wolf Trap Green!-Gorgeous Curb Appeal! Minutes to Tysons, Spring Hill Metro,Great Falls Park, Wolftrap!-30 Min. to DC, MD, Dulles Airport!-Newly Remodeled Bathrooms with New Vanities, Fixtures and Designer Ceramic Tile!-Newly Installed Carpet!-Fresh Interior Paint!-Kitchen Has Granite, Stainless and Center Island-Hardwoods in LR, DR and Den-Two Brick Woodburning Fireplaces!-Breakfast Room Walk Out to Spacious Solarium Leading to Patio!-Lush Landscaping and Trees Surrounding House- Very Deep Back Yard Ready for All Your Outdoor Activities and Entertaining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1126 EDWARD DRIVE have any available units?
1126 EDWARD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 1126 EDWARD DRIVE have?
Some of 1126 EDWARD DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1126 EDWARD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1126 EDWARD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1126 EDWARD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1126 EDWARD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 1126 EDWARD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1126 EDWARD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1126 EDWARD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1126 EDWARD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1126 EDWARD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1126 EDWARD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1126 EDWARD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1126 EDWARD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1126 EDWARD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1126 EDWARD DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1126 EDWARD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1126 EDWARD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
