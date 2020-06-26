1126 EDWARD DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

New addition Sunroom.Great Location in GREAT FALLS!! - Handsome Brick Colonial with Two-Car Garage on Over Half Acre in Wolf Trap Green!-Gorgeous Curb Appeal! Minutes to Tysons, Spring Hill Metro,Great Falls Park, Wolftrap!-30 Min. to DC, MD, Dulles Airport!-Newly Remodeled Bathrooms with New Vanities, Fixtures and Designer Ceramic Tile!-Newly Installed Carpet!-Fresh Interior Paint!-Kitchen Has Granite, Stainless and Center Island-Hardwoods in LR, DR and Den-Two Brick Woodburning Fireplaces!-Breakfast Room Walk Out to Spacious Solarium Leading to Patio!-Lush Landscaping and Trees Surrounding House- Very Deep Back Yard Ready for All Your Outdoor Activities and Entertaining!