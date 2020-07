Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking

Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom detached colonial with driveway within walking distance to shops and restaurants. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout 1st and 2nd levels. Updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances leads out to a large all weather sun room / family room. Large recreation room with fireplace on lower level. Conveniently located close to Tyson's Corner, DC and Silver Metro Line.