Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Available immediately - this classic colonial with two fireplaces is sited on a private street on over one acre and has been freshly painted inside, has had the hard wood floors refinished, and a new kitchen installed. Walking distance to Langley High School and close to commuter routes, shopping, restaurants and retail in McLean Center and Tysons Corner. This is a sought after location and offers ultimate convenience.