1043 WARBLER PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Single family house for rent on a quiet cul-de-sac. This brick front 4 bedroom 3 bath is a commuters dream with access to the best public schools in the nation. Minutes from 495, I-66 & GW parkway, mall shopping and close to DC. Gleaming newly refinished hardwood floors on the entire upper level with brand new quartz counter top in the kitchen with designer glass tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliances (brand new dishwasher). Brand new Washer and dryer. 2 Fireplaces. Walking distance to Churchill elementary as well as Cooper Middle school and 2 Miles to Langley High school. Sought after Langley High School Cooper Middle School Churchill Road Elementary School. Available immediately, minimum of 1 year lease required. NO PETS ALLOWED Location-Location-Location and Schools-Schools-Schools. This house has BOTH!!!!