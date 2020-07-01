All apartments in Manassas
Last updated January 7 2020 at 6:37 AM

9966 BUCHANAN LOOP

9966 Buchanan Loop · No Longer Available
Location

9966 Buchanan Loop, Manassas, VA 20110

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
There's no place like home, especially when yours boasts a distinctive open layout and provides a sense of luxury and sophistication beyond compare. Become the envy as you host and entertain in your spacious great room and designer kitchen, while serving a fabulous buffet on your twelve-foot versatile island. Spacious 2 car garage for plenty of parking. This distinctive end unit is a must-see and the perfect location with 66 and the VRE minutes away. Modern facades with walking distance to future retail, office space, hotel and so much more, imagine the convenience of your day to day! New Window blinds just installed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9966 BUCHANAN LOOP have any available units?
9966 BUCHANAN LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
What amenities does 9966 BUCHANAN LOOP have?
Some of 9966 BUCHANAN LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9966 BUCHANAN LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
9966 BUCHANAN LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9966 BUCHANAN LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 9966 BUCHANAN LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manassas.
Does 9966 BUCHANAN LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 9966 BUCHANAN LOOP offers parking.
Does 9966 BUCHANAN LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9966 BUCHANAN LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9966 BUCHANAN LOOP have a pool?
No, 9966 BUCHANAN LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 9966 BUCHANAN LOOP have accessible units?
Yes, 9966 BUCHANAN LOOP has accessible units.
Does 9966 BUCHANAN LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9966 BUCHANAN LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 9966 BUCHANAN LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 9966 BUCHANAN LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.

