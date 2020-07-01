9966 BUCHANAN LOOP

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage ice maker microwave accessible

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage

There's no place like home, especially when yours boasts a distinctive open layout and provides a sense of luxury and sophistication beyond compare. Become the envy as you host and entertain in your spacious great room and designer kitchen, while serving a fabulous buffet on your twelve-foot versatile island. Spacious 2 car garage for plenty of parking. This distinctive end unit is a must-see and the perfect location with 66 and the VRE minutes away. Modern facades with walking distance to future retail, office space, hotel and so much more, imagine the convenience of your day to day! New Window blinds just installed.