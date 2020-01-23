Beautifully maintained end unit just steps away from Old Town Manassas. This spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath home offers soaring vaulted ceilings and wooded views from the large balcony. Freshly painted with carpets to be cleaned upon move out of current occupant. Pets allowed on a case by case basis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9496 SCARLET OAK DRIVE have any available units?
9496 SCARLET OAK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
What amenities does 9496 SCARLET OAK DRIVE have?
Some of 9496 SCARLET OAK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9496 SCARLET OAK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9496 SCARLET OAK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9496 SCARLET OAK DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9496 SCARLET OAK DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 9496 SCARLET OAK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 9496 SCARLET OAK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 9496 SCARLET OAK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9496 SCARLET OAK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9496 SCARLET OAK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9496 SCARLET OAK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9496 SCARLET OAK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9496 SCARLET OAK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9496 SCARLET OAK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9496 SCARLET OAK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9496 SCARLET OAK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9496 SCARLET OAK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.