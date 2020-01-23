9496 SCARLET OAK DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully maintained end unit just steps away from Old Town Manassas. This spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath home offers soaring vaulted ceilings and wooded views from the large balcony. Freshly painted with carpets to be cleaned upon move out of current occupant. Pets allowed on a case by case basis.