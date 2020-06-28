All apartments in Manassas
Manassas, VA
9424 SCARLET OAK DRIVE
Last updated October 19 2019 at 3:08 AM

9424 SCARLET OAK DRIVE

9424 Scarlet Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9424 Scarlet Oak Drive, Manassas, VA 20110

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
Located on the second level. In the process of painting and installing new carpet. Newer vinyl in the guest bathroom. Vertical blinds on patio door. Backs to the woods for privacy. Owner to consider rent with option to buy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9424 SCARLET OAK DRIVE have any available units?
9424 SCARLET OAK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
What amenities does 9424 SCARLET OAK DRIVE have?
Some of 9424 SCARLET OAK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9424 SCARLET OAK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9424 SCARLET OAK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9424 SCARLET OAK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9424 SCARLET OAK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manassas.
Does 9424 SCARLET OAK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 9424 SCARLET OAK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 9424 SCARLET OAK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9424 SCARLET OAK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9424 SCARLET OAK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9424 SCARLET OAK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9424 SCARLET OAK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9424 SCARLET OAK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9424 SCARLET OAK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9424 SCARLET OAK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9424 SCARLET OAK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9424 SCARLET OAK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
