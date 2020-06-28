Located on the second level. In the process of painting and installing new carpet. Newer vinyl in the guest bathroom. Vertical blinds on patio door. Backs to the woods for privacy. Owner to consider rent with option to buy.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9424 SCARLET OAK DRIVE have any available units?
9424 SCARLET OAK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
What amenities does 9424 SCARLET OAK DRIVE have?
Some of 9424 SCARLET OAK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9424 SCARLET OAK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9424 SCARLET OAK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.