9424 SCARLET OAK DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

Located on the second level. In the process of painting and installing new carpet. Newer vinyl in the guest bathroom. Vertical blinds on patio door. Backs to the woods for privacy. Owner to consider rent with option to buy.