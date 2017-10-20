All apartments in Manassas
9405 ROBNEL AVENUE
9405 ROBNEL AVENUE

9405 Robnel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9405 Robnel Avenue, Manassas, VA 20110

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
AVAILABLE JUNE 1. PRE-QUALIFICATION REQUIRED-PICTURES COMING SOON-4 Bedroom home located in the heart of Old Town Manassas, within walking distance to Shops, Restaurants,Farmers market and Harris Pavilion. Private level backyard with Garage size Shed with electric. Main floor has a Gourmet Kitchen, Dining room, Sunroom & Family room with gas Fireplace . Upper floor has 3 Bedrooms & 2 full Baths, 1st floor has a Den/Recreation room, a Bedroom with a full Bath & separate Laundry room. New windows,Appliances,Granite,Wood floors, roof and so much more. PRE-QUALIFICATION REQUIRED. Pictures coming soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9405 ROBNEL AVENUE have any available units?
9405 ROBNEL AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
What amenities does 9405 ROBNEL AVENUE have?
Some of 9405 ROBNEL AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9405 ROBNEL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
9405 ROBNEL AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9405 ROBNEL AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 9405 ROBNEL AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manassas.
Does 9405 ROBNEL AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 9405 ROBNEL AVENUE offers parking.
Does 9405 ROBNEL AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9405 ROBNEL AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9405 ROBNEL AVENUE have a pool?
No, 9405 ROBNEL AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 9405 ROBNEL AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 9405 ROBNEL AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 9405 ROBNEL AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9405 ROBNEL AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9405 ROBNEL AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9405 ROBNEL AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

