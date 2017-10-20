9405 ROBNEL AVENUE

Amenities

AVAILABLE JUNE 1. PRE-QUALIFICATION REQUIRED-PICTURES COMING SOON-4 Bedroom home located in the heart of Old Town Manassas, within walking distance to Shops, Restaurants,Farmers market and Harris Pavilion. Private level backyard with Garage size Shed with electric. Main floor has a Gourmet Kitchen, Dining room, Sunroom & Family room with gas Fireplace . Upper floor has 3 Bedrooms & 2 full Baths, 1st floor has a Den/Recreation room, a Bedroom with a full Bath & separate Laundry room. New windows,Appliances,Granite,Wood floors, roof and so much more. PRE-QUALIFICATION REQUIRED. Pictures coming soon.