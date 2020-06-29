9113 Taylor St

Amenities
Welcome Home! Upper level only! Check out the location of this home in Manassas! Features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath! Updated kitchen with kitchen table space with separate living room! Tenant will be billed $50 monthly for water and trash, $75 monthly for gas. In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.