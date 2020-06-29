All apartments in Manassas
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:44 AM

9113 Taylor St

9113 Taylor Street · No Longer Available
Location

9113 Taylor Street, Manassas, VA 20110

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome Home! Upper level only! Check out the location of this home in Manassas! Features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath! Updated kitchen with kitchen table space with separate living room! Tenant will be billed $50 monthly for water and trash, $75 monthly for gas. In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9113 Taylor St have any available units?
9113 Taylor St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
What amenities does 9113 Taylor St have?
Some of 9113 Taylor St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9113 Taylor St currently offering any rent specials?
9113 Taylor St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9113 Taylor St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9113 Taylor St is pet friendly.
Does 9113 Taylor St offer parking?
No, 9113 Taylor St does not offer parking.
Does 9113 Taylor St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9113 Taylor St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9113 Taylor St have a pool?
No, 9113 Taylor St does not have a pool.
Does 9113 Taylor St have accessible units?
No, 9113 Taylor St does not have accessible units.
Does 9113 Taylor St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9113 Taylor St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9113 Taylor St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9113 Taylor St has units with air conditioning.
