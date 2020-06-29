9113 Taylor St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome Home! Upper level only! Check out the location of this home in Manassas! Features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath! Updated kitchen with kitchen table space with separate living room! Tenant will be billed $50 monthly for water and trash, $75 monthly for gas. In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.