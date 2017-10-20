All apartments in Manassas
Last updated February 20 2020 at 1:28 AM

9027 NEW BRITAIN CIRCLE

9027 New Britain Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9027 New Britain Circle, Manassas, VA 20110

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
media room
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, 3 level Townhome in Manassas is ready for new tenants. Nicely updated home has hardwoods throughout main living area and bedrooms. Spacious kitchen with access to the rear deck off. Bedroom level has 2 good sized bedrooms and a full bath. Basement has a full bath, living area and large storage/laundry room; along with access to fenced rear yard. 2 assigned parking spaces.Community offers excellent amenities! Pool, clubhouse, and tot lots! Close to all the features in Gainesville - theater, restaurants, boutiques - and close to highly rated schools.Rent includes use of community amenities and parking.. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis with additional $25/month/pet rent and $500/pet security deposit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, minor interior & exterior maintenance, renters insurance, and filter program($ 15/mo). Minimum income qualifications $66k/year. Two adults' incomes max considered for qualification. Good Credit Required. Not participating with Section 8.Home is professionally managed by Freedom Property Management, and offered for rent by Tiffany Izenour with Homestead Realty, Gainesville VA all applications at www.freedompm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9027 NEW BRITAIN CIRCLE have any available units?
9027 NEW BRITAIN CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
What amenities does 9027 NEW BRITAIN CIRCLE have?
Some of 9027 NEW BRITAIN CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9027 NEW BRITAIN CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
9027 NEW BRITAIN CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9027 NEW BRITAIN CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9027 NEW BRITAIN CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 9027 NEW BRITAIN CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 9027 NEW BRITAIN CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 9027 NEW BRITAIN CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9027 NEW BRITAIN CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9027 NEW BRITAIN CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 9027 NEW BRITAIN CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 9027 NEW BRITAIN CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 9027 NEW BRITAIN CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 9027 NEW BRITAIN CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9027 NEW BRITAIN CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9027 NEW BRITAIN CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9027 NEW BRITAIN CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

