9027 NEW BRITAIN CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, 3 level Townhome in Manassas is ready for new tenants. Nicely updated home has hardwoods throughout main living area and bedrooms. Spacious kitchen with access to the rear deck off. Bedroom level has 2 good sized bedrooms and a full bath. Basement has a full bath, living area and large storage/laundry room; along with access to fenced rear yard. 2 assigned parking spaces.Community offers excellent amenities! Pool, clubhouse, and tot lots! Close to all the features in Gainesville - theater, restaurants, boutiques - and close to highly rated schools.Rent includes use of community amenities and parking.. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis with additional $25/month/pet rent and $500/pet security deposit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, minor interior & exterior maintenance, renters insurance, and filter program($ 15/mo). Minimum income qualifications $66k/year. Two adults' incomes max considered for qualification. Good Credit Required. Not participating with Section 8.Home is professionally managed by Freedom Property Management, and offered for rent by Tiffany Izenour with Homestead Realty, Gainesville VA all applications at www.freedompm.com