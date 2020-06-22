8994 BONHAM CIRCLE

WELL MAINTAINED DELIGHTFUL 2-LEVEL HOME IN BRISTOW STATION- CERAMIC TILED DINING RM & KITCHEN- MASTER SUITE W/FULL BATH- SLIDING GLASS DOOR OFF DINING RM TO FENCED REAR YARD- PET CASE BY CASE W/DEPOSIT. MAXIMUM 2 UNRELATED ADULTS. MAXIMUM 2 INCOMES TO QUALIFY.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
