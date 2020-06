Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

NO PETS!! Beautifully remodeled top to bottom! Two bedroom, two bath! New kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless appliances! Remodeled bathrooms with ceramic tile! Newer laminate flooring throughout! Great location - across from Prince Wm Hospital! Close to all commuter routes and Old Town Manassas! PLEASE REMOVE SHOES! BOOTIES WILL BE PROVIDED AT BOTTOM OF STAIRS!