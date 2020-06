Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

3 Bedrooms 3Baths, with 1 Garage, Brand new , Beautiful townhouse style condo just steps away from the stunning red bricks of downtown. You'll fall in love with the gourmet kitchen filled with all your favorites like granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The home has wood floor throughout the main level. Upstairs you'll find a spacious landing, laundry room and 3 bedrooms.