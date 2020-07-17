All apartments in Loudoun County
Find more places like 90 S Roger St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Loudoun County, VA
/
90 S Roger St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:03 PM

90 S Roger St

90 S Rogers St · (571) 291-2165 ext. 101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

90 S Rogers St, Loudoun County, VA 20158
Hamilton Meadow

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 90 S Roger St · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1232 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Cozy rambler in convenient neighborhood! - Cozy rambler in convenient neighborhood. Over 1200 sq ft on main level with partially finished lower level offering more space and a walk-up to rear yard. Recently remodeled eat-in kitchen is gorgeous with an abundance of cherry cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Wood floors through out main level, living room with wood burning fireplace, finished LL has rec. room and half bath. Large yard with split rail fence. No smoking, Listing broker lease , Listing broker application, apply online PPI.rent

(RLNE5796393)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 S Roger St have any available units?
90 S Roger St has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 90 S Roger St have?
Some of 90 S Roger St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 S Roger St currently offering any rent specials?
90 S Roger St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 S Roger St pet-friendly?
No, 90 S Roger St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loudoun County.
Does 90 S Roger St offer parking?
No, 90 S Roger St does not offer parking.
Does 90 S Roger St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 90 S Roger St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 S Roger St have a pool?
No, 90 S Roger St does not have a pool.
Does 90 S Roger St have accessible units?
No, 90 S Roger St does not have accessible units.
Does 90 S Roger St have units with dishwashers?
No, 90 S Roger St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 90 S Roger St have units with air conditioning?
No, 90 S Roger St does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 90 S Roger St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Jefferson Somerset Park
600 Somerset Park Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive
Ashburn, VA 20148
THE MANOR/THE MANOR EAST APARTMENTS
28 Fort Evans Rd NE
Leesburg, VA 20175
The Metropolitan at Village at Leesburg
1500 Balch Dr S
Leesburg, VA 20175
Cascades Overlook
20803 Wallingford Sq
Sterling, VA 20165
The Point at Ashburn
22555 Leanne Ter
Moorefield Station, VA 20148
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq
Ashburn, VA 20148
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VARockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VACharles Town, WVLansdowne, VAPurcellville, VAGreat Falls, VASterling, VADranesville, VA
Lowes Island, VACascades, VADulles Town Center, VABroadlands, VABrunswick, MDUrbana, MDSugarland Run, VAOakton, VAGreenbriar, VAFair Lakes, VAChantilly, VAFair Oaks, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity