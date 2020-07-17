90 S Roger St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Cozy rambler in convenient neighborhood! - Cozy rambler in convenient neighborhood. Over 1200 sq ft on main level with partially finished lower level offering more space and a walk-up to rear yard. Recently remodeled eat-in kitchen is gorgeous with an abundance of cherry cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Wood floors through out main level, living room with wood burning fireplace, finished LL has rec. room and half bath. Large yard with split rail fence. No smoking, Listing broker lease , Listing broker application, apply online PPI.rent



(RLNE5796393)